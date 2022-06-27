Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast: Episode 41 -- BG Allen farewell

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast: Episode 41 -- BG Allen farewell

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.27.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On the eve of his change of command ceremony, listen to Brig. Gen. Steven. L. Allen, 19th ESC Commanding General, reflect on his time with Team 19 and what has made his time in Daegu so memorable.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast: Episode 41 -- BG Allen farewell, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    leadership
    podcast
    Team 19

