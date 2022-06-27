On the eve of his change of command ceremony, listen to Brig. Gen. Steven. L. Allen, 19th ESC Commanding General, reflect on his time with Team 19 and what has made his time in Daegu so memorable.
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast: Episode 41 -- BG Allen farewell, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
