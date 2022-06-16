Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys Army Garrison Korea News Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Colonel Seth Graves, the United States Army Garrison Camp Humphreys Commander, and Command Sergeant Major Benjamin Lemon were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 16th, 2022. The Commander and Command Sergeant Major gave information about events, opportunities and construction in the community. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 20:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69682
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109073447.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Army Garrison Korea News Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys Command
    Summer Happenings

