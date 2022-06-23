Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 14

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Audio by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer visits with John Bacon, weapons maintenance test team lead, about the team’s mission and his service as former commander of Yuma’s Naval Sea Cadet squadron. Plus, host Ana Henderson talks with program analyst Michele Dominguez, who heads YPG’s groundbreaking employee wellness program as a collateral duty.

