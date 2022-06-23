Host Mark Schauer visits with John Bacon, weapons maintenance test team lead, about the team’s mission and his service as former commander of Yuma’s Naval Sea Cadet squadron. Plus, host Ana Henderson talks with program analyst Michele Dominguez, who heads YPG’s groundbreaking employee wellness program as a collateral duty.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 10:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69679
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109071910.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:56
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 14, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT