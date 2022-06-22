Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast - Ep. 11

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast - Ep. 11

    06.22.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion with Army historian Mason Watson about his new publication, "The Conflict with Isis."

    Military History
    History
    Middle East
    U.S. Army
    Army History
    Isis

