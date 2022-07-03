Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 10

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Losing A Coworker to Suicide. In this episode we talk with Zeus, a loss survivor, who recently lost a coworker to suicide and the impact it has had on his life.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:32
    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light

