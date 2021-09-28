Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 4

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    No One Is Immune from The Effects of Suicide. Losing a parent to suicide is devastating. Being in a position of leadership does not make one immune to the effects, Commissioner Miller discusses his personal story of loss and how it makes him empathetic to those going through similar circumstances.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69653
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109068023.mp3
    Length: 00:21:25
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT