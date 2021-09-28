No One Is Immune from The Effects of Suicide. Losing a parent to suicide is devastating. Being in a position of leadership does not make one immune to the effects, Commissioner Miller discusses his personal story of loss and how it makes him empathetic to those going through similar circumstances.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 14:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69653
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109068023.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:25
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT