CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 4

No One Is Immune from The Effects of Suicide. Losing a parent to suicide is devastating. Being in a position of leadership does not make one immune to the effects, Commissioner Miller discusses his personal story of loss and how it makes him empathetic to those going through similar circumstances.