    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 3

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Keeping Your Ears Open Can Keep Someone Alive. An offhand remark alerted a coworker that something was off. Because of their concern and quick thinking a life was saved and help was obtained and career was saved in this conversation with Dr Corso and Sal

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:14
    Location: US
    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light

