Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 63. Women's History in the Air Force with Major Marissa Kester - Part 1

In this episode Maj Davis sits down with Air Force historian Maj Marissa

Kester, author of There From the Beginning, to discuss Air Force women's

history throughout the last century. Maj Davis and Maj Kester discuss the

roles played by women throughout the early history of the country and up

through the Vietnam War and take a look at the laws that slowly defined and

formed the careers women in the military have today.