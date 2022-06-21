In this episode Maj Davis sits down with Air Force historian Maj Marissa
Kester, author of There From the Beginning, to discuss Air Force women's
history throughout the last century. Maj Davis and Maj Kester discuss the
roles played by women throughout the early history of the country and up
through the Vietnam War and take a look at the laws that slowly defined and
formed the careers women in the military have today.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69651
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109067788.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 63. Women's History in the Air Force with Major Marissa Kester - Part 1, by Capt. Erin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT