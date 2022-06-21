Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 63. Women's History in the Air Force with Major Marissa Kester - Part 1

    06.21.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode Maj Davis sits down with Air Force historian Maj Marissa
    Kester, author of There From the Beginning, to discuss Air Force women's
    history throughout the last century. Maj Davis and Maj Kester discuss the
    roles played by women throughout the early history of the country and up
    through the Vietnam War and take a look at the laws that slowly defined and
    formed the careers women in the military have today.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 13:36
    Length: 00:39:41
    Military History
    Women's History
    Military Law
    Air University
    JAG School
    AFJAGS

