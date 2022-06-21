Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Talks USACE Small Business

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks about the USACE Small Business Program. The USACE Small Business Program assists firms doing business with the government to ensure small and disadvantaged businesses have the maximum opportunity to participate on contracts.

    Listen in to learn more and then visit USACE Small Business at https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/ for even more resources to help small and disadvantaged businesses.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69649
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109067602.mp3
    Length: 00:24:30
    Track # 34
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks USACE Small Business, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    USACE Small Business Program
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

