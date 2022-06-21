Inside the Castle Talks USACE Small Business

In this episode, Inside the Castle talks about the USACE Small Business Program. The USACE Small Business Program assists firms doing business with the government to ensure small and disadvantaged businesses have the maximum opportunity to participate on contracts.
Listen in to learn more and then visit USACE Small Business at https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/ for even more resources to help small and disadvantaged businesses.
