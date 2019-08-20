Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Meditation Coach - Deep Breathing Exercise For Kids

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2019

    Military Health System

    Ever wonder how to teach kids the lifelong skill of diaphragmatic breathing? In this short episode, Dr. Julie Kinn uses an imaginary bowl of soup to help children understand and practice deep breathing.

