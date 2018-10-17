Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Better Night's Sleep - More on Apneas: CPAP Fit, Travel, Surgery

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Military Health System

    COL Brian Robertson and Dr. Julie Kinn answer listener questions about sleep apnea and using CPAP machines. Learn about "breath juice" issues, your rights when traveling with CPAP, whether to invest in a small travel machine, and COL Robertson's thoughts on surgery.

