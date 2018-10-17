COL Brian Robertson and Dr. Julie Kinn answer listener questions about sleep apnea and using CPAP machines. Learn about "breath juice" issues, your rights when traveling with CPAP, whether to invest in a small travel machine, and COL Robertson's thoughts on surgery.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69578
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109059874.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:15
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Album
|Military Health Podcast
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Health
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Better Night's Sleep - More on Apneas: CPAP Fit, Travel, Surgery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT