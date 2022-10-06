Japan updates their COVID-19 requirements for inbound travel no longer requiring ROM or COVID-19 testing after landing in the country if the member holds a negative COVID-19 Molecular test result. For more information visit USFJ.mil.
This work, USFJ Covid Policy Update Radio PSA, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
