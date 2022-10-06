Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ Covid Policy Update Radio PSA

    USFJ Covid Policy Update Radio PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.10.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Japan updates their COVID-19 requirements for inbound travel no longer requiring ROM or COVID-19 testing after landing in the country if the member holds a negative COVID-19 Molecular test result. For more information visit USFJ.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 20:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69506
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109057515.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Covid Policy Update Radio PSA, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Policy
    Travel
    USFJ
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT