CUBIST S3E8: Sleep Disturbances and TBI Recovery

In this special episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and special guests Dr. Joanne Gold and Stacey Harcum, talk about the newly revised clinical recommendation "Sleep Disturbances Following Concussion/mTBI: Guidance for the Primary Care Manager in Deployed and Non-Deployed Settings."



The new Sleep Clinical Recommendation can be found here: Health.mil/TBIProviders



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@mail.mil.