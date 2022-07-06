Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDR JESSICA BETZ INTERVIEW TEASER

    CDR JESSICA BETZ INTERVIEW TEASER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Eagle's View Interview Teaser.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69485
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109052527.mp3
    Length: 00:00:46
    Year 2022
    Genre interview
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDR JESSICA BETZ INTERVIEW TEASER, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Mentoring
    Leadership
    Women in the Military
    USN
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT