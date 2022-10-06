Last year the DoD restored its original transgender military service policy that was originally issued in 2016. The policy prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity. It also provides a path forward for those who wish to seek medical treatment for gender transition. To help talk us through the policy, Master Sergeant Susie Lopez stops by the studio. Master Sergeant Lopez is the state equal employment manager and she fields questions about transgender policy day in and day out. She talks about the most frequently asked questions she gets and we discuss the most important part of the policy -- treating everyone with dignity and respect.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 16:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69479
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109049911.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:34
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 77 Transgender Policy with MSG Susie Lopez, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
