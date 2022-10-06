Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 77 Transgender Policy with MSG Susie Lopez

    Raven Conversations: Episode 77 Transgender Policy with MSG Susie Lopez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Last year the DoD restored its original transgender military service policy that was originally issued in 2016. The policy prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity. It also provides a path forward for those who wish to seek medical treatment for gender transition. To help talk us through the policy, Master Sergeant Susie Lopez stops by the studio. Master Sergeant Lopez is the state equal employment manager and she fields questions about transgender policy day in and day out. She talks about the most frequently asked questions she gets and we discuss the most important part of the policy -- treating everyone with dignity and respect.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69479
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109049911.mp3
    Length: 00:22:34
    Year 2022
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 77 Transgender Policy with MSG Susie Lopez, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    washington national guard
    raven conversations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT