Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 40: Army Heritage Month 2022

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 40: Army Heritage Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    June is a busy month -- the Army birthday, D-Day Anniversary, Pride Month and the anniversary of the Korean War. That's one of the reasons the Army now recognizes June as Army Heritage Month, celebrating the many milestones and historic individuals that help make us the world's greatest fighting force. To talk about Army Heritage Month, we welcome the Team19 Military Equal Opportunity duo of Lt. Col. Tom Campbell and Sgt. 1st Class Juan Negron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69473
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109047726.mp3
    Length: 00:23:29
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 40: Army Heritage Month 2022, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    diversity
    heritage month
    19th ESC
    MEO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT