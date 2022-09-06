Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 40: Army Heritage Month 2022

June is a busy month -- the Army birthday, D-Day Anniversary, Pride Month and the anniversary of the Korean War. That's one of the reasons the Army now recognizes June as Army Heritage Month, celebrating the many milestones and historic individuals that help make us the world's greatest fighting force. To talk about Army Heritage Month, we welcome the Team19 Military Equal Opportunity duo of Lt. Col. Tom Campbell and Sgt. 1st Class Juan Negron.