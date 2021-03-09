The Trident Room Podcast - 26 [1-2] - Dr. Mikhail Auguston – Behavior is King

The Trident Room Podcast host Michael Gannon sits down with Dr. Mikhail Auguston – they discuss Monterey Phoenix and the importance of behavior modeling.

This episode was recorded on September 03, 2021.



Dr. Mikhail Auguston is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at the US Naval Postgraduate School.

Website: http://faculty.nps.edu/maugusto/

Research by Auguston: https://nps.academia.edu/MikhailAuguston

Monterey Phoenix: https://wiki.nps.edu/display/MP/Monterey+Phoenix+Home





The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org





For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.