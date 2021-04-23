The Trident Room Podcast - 25 [2/3] - John J. Hammerer – The Meyer Scholar Program

25 [2/3] - John J. Hammerer - The Meyer Scholar Program

The Trident Room Podcast host Marcus Antonellis sits down with John J Hammerer – they discuss the real-world challenges of air and missile defense and the initiation of The Meyer Scholar Program.

This episode was recorded on April 23, 2021.



John Hammerer is the Chair, Integrated Air and Missile Defense at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. Previously he served as a Senior Research Scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses, the Navy’s Federally Funded Research and Development Center where his principal areas of research included combat systems development and operational warfighting assessment.



Prior to joining the Center for Naval Analyses, he was a defense consultant to the AEGIS and New Construction Ships Branch in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and the AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense Program Office. In this capacity he was a member of several study groups including the Congressionally mandated BMDS Training and Education Needs Assessment and the DDG-1000 Combat System Activation Readiness Assessment.



John’s eight shipboard assignments, included duty as the commissioning Commanding Officer of USS Paul Hamilton and command of USS Lake Erie, conducting the first ballistic missile intercepts in space from a ship at sea.



Ashore, he served as the Commander of the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization’s Joint National Test Facility, the Director of the Missile Defense Agency’s Initial Defensive Operations Task Force and Program Manager of the Ground Based Midcourse Defense Fire Control and Communications System. He also led the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization’s Joint Force and Test and Evaluation of Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications, and Intelligence Directorate. John was the Surface and Strike Warfare Officer in Combat System Engineering Branch of the AEGIS Program Office’s Technical Division.



Prior to reporting to the Naval Postgraduate School, he was an adjunct professor of Joint Maritime Operations at the U.S. Naval War College.



He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Science degree in Physics from the U.S Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College. He was certified as a Joint Specialty Officer and Acquisition Professional Level III in Program Management.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!