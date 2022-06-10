The 374 Airlift Wing and the Japan Air Self Defense Force came together at the annual Hofu Festival, World War II veterans were honored in Hawaii, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin is scheduled to visit Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69463
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109045771.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 10 Jun, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT