    Pacific Pulse: 10 Jun, 2022

    JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    The 374 Airlift Wing and the Japan Air Self Defense Force came together at the annual Hofu Festival, World War II veterans were honored in Hawaii, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin is scheduled to visit Indo-Pacific region.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:23
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    US Armed Forces
    World War II veterans
    Japan Air Self Defense Force

