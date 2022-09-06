Host Ana Henderson talks with Yuma Test Center Employee of the Year Ashley Lochetto about YPG's artillery testing mission. Plus, Host Brandon Mejia visits with longtime YPG employee Bobbye Williamson, whose father was one of the first eight soldiers trained in military free fall at YPG in 1958.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 09:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69462
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109045528.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:38
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 13, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
