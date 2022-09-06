Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 13

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Ana Henderson talks with Yuma Test Center Employee of the Year Ashley Lochetto about YPG's artillery testing mission. Plus, Host Brandon Mejia visits with longtime YPG employee Bobbye Williamson, whose father was one of the first eight soldiers trained in military free fall at YPG in 1958.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 09:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:38
    Year 2022
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 13, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

