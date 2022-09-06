Outpost Outspoken, Episode 13

Host Ana Henderson talks with Yuma Test Center Employee of the Year Ashley Lochetto about YPG's artillery testing mission. Plus, Host Brandon Mejia visits with longtime YPG employee Bobbye Williamson, whose father was one of the first eight soldiers trained in military free fall at YPG in 1958.