Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Los Angeles, California
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69458
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109044684.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT