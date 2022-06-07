The Japan Self Defense Force works with US Armed Forces to conduct a bilateral ballistic missile defense exercise, Hawaii activated the newest Explosive Ordinance Disposal team in the Air National Guard and Red Flag-Alaska 22-2 is scheduled to begin.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 20:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69453
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109043279.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 7 Jun, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT