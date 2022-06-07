Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: 7 Jun, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: 7 Jun, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.06.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Japan Self Defense Force works with US Armed Forces to conduct a bilateral ballistic missile defense exercise, Hawaii activated the newest Explosive Ordinance Disposal team in the Air National Guard and Red Flag-Alaska 22-2 is scheduled to begin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 20:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69453
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109043279.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 7 Jun, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    US Armed Forces
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    EOD
    Japan Self Defense Force
    Red Flag Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT