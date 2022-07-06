In Episode 2, Lt Col Jim Davitch discusses his Air & Space Operations Review Spring 2022 article, Dealing with Disinformation: Barriers to Success and a Path Forward.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69450
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109042637.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:26
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
This work, Tailwinds Ep 2 Davitch 0607, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
