    Tailwinds Ep 2 Davitch 0607

    Tailwinds Ep 2 Davitch 0607

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Episode 2, Lt Col Jim Davitch discusses his Air & Space Operations Review Spring 2022 article, Dealing with Disinformation: Barriers to Success and a Path Forward.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69450
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109042637.mp3
    Length: 00:21:26
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Operations

    air operations
    information warfare
    disinformation

