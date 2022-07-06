Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 9: How COVID Altered Education- Part 2

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world had to change the way it delivered education by adapting and implementing a myriad of changes. Listen in as five educators discuss how the pandemic negatively and positively affected their profession at Army Logistics University as we continue the conversation in Part 2, discussing the benefits and drawbacks of converting to a distance learning classroom.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
