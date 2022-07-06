The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 9: How COVID Altered Education- Part 2

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world had to change the way it delivered education by adapting and implementing a myriad of changes. Listen in as five educators discuss how the pandemic negatively and positively affected their profession at Army Logistics University as we continue the conversation in Part 2, discussing the benefits and drawbacks of converting to a distance learning classroom.