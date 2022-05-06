The Morale Project is a podcast that encompasses real and raw conversations about diversity and inclusion, morale and welfare, mental health and more. Tune in to learn more about the people we work with. Everyone has a story!
In this episode celebrating Pride Month, host SMSgt. Cynthia Limoges talks to Staff Sgt. Courtney Robinson and Senior Airman William Garcia about their lives and military experiences. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 08:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69444
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109041250.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:07
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Morale Project - Pride, by SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT