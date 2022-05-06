The Morale Project - Pride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69444" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Morale Project is a podcast that encompasses real and raw conversations about diversity and inclusion, morale and welfare, mental health and more. Tune in to learn more about the people we work with. Everyone has a story!



In this episode celebrating Pride Month, host SMSgt. Cynthia Limoges talks to Staff Sgt. Courtney Robinson and Senior Airman William Garcia about their lives and military experiences. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci.