    The Morale Project - Pride

    The Morale Project - Pride

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Morale Project is a podcast that encompasses real and raw conversations about diversity and inclusion, morale and welfare, mental health and more. Tune in to learn more about the people we work with. Everyone has a story!

    In this episode celebrating Pride Month, host SMSgt. Cynthia Limoges talks to Staff Sgt. Courtney Robinson and Senior Airman William Garcia about their lives and military experiences. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 08:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69444
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109041250.mp3
    Length: 00:22:07
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Morale Project - Pride, by SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Pride
    Inclusion
    LGBT
    LGBTQ

