In this episode of the Marne Report, we learn why April's Alcohol Awareness Month should be every month, and what Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's Army Substance Abuse Program has to offer. Listen on your favorite podcast app today!
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 14:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69428
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109035967.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
