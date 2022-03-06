Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep12 Vietnam 4 of 5

    06.03.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    Part four of a five part series about the Army in Vietnam. This episode covers the years 1969-1970. Dr. Erik Villard provides key discussion points.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:43:25
    Artist Interview with Erik Villard
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album The Vietnam War 1969-1970 Part 4
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep12 Vietnam 4 of 5, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military History
    Vietnam War
    Vietnam
    U.S. Army
    Army History

