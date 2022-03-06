Part four of a five part series about the Army in Vietnam. This episode covers the years 1969-1970. Dr. Erik Villard provides key discussion points.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 13:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69426
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109035792.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:25
|Artist
|Interview with Erik Villard
|Composer
|CMH Lee Reynolds
|Album
|The Vietnam War 1969-1970 Part 4
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep12 Vietnam 4 of 5, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT