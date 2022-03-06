Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep11 Conflict with Isis

    06.03.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion about the new pamphlet, The Conflict with Isis, with Army Historian Dr. Mason Watson. This covers the time period from 2014-2020.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Length: 00:48:30
    Genre Podcast
    Military History
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    Army History
    Isis

