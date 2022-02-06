In this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker sits down and talks to Fort Stewart emergency readiness experts Beau Bradley and Emily Gregory about what to do to prepare for hurricane season at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Listen on your favorite podcast app today!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
