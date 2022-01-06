Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Ep. 1

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Audio by Donald Sharpe 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this inaugural episode of Deciphering Doctrine, our host, Captain Mary Belviso, interviews Major General William Holt, Commander of the LeMay Center. They discuss some of the latest updates in Air Force operational doctrine: Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, The Air Force; emerging doctrine

    Doctrine Note 1-21, Agile Combat Employment; and other ongoing rewrites. They also discuss why Airmen should care about doctrine and the relationship between doctrine, policy, and strategy. SOS AUAR Students: Captain Mary Belviso, Captain Benjamin Fingerle, Captain Jeffrey Martinez, Captain Kyle Meade, Captain Kyle Stutzman, Captain Andrew White

    Deciphering Doctrine
    Captain Mary Belviso

