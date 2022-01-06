Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Ep. 1

In this inaugural episode of Deciphering Doctrine, our host, Captain Mary Belviso, interviews Major General William Holt, Commander of the LeMay Center. They discuss some of the latest updates in Air Force operational doctrine: Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, The Air Force; emerging doctrine



Doctrine Note 1-21, Agile Combat Employment; and other ongoing rewrites. They also discuss why Airmen should care about doctrine and the relationship between doctrine, policy, and strategy. SOS AUAR Students: Captain Mary Belviso, Captain Benjamin Fingerle, Captain Jeffrey Martinez, Captain Kyle Meade, Captain Kyle Stutzman, Captain Andrew White