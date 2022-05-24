Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    25MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and Australian Defense Force military members are embarked aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as part of the of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission team.

    Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 23:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69398
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109030042.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    INTEROPERABILITY
    DISASTER RELIEF
    HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE
    INDOPACIFIC
    PP22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT