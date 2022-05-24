25MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and Australian Defense Force military members are embarked aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as part of the of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission team.



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.