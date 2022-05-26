Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th AF Podcast EP 13

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, Maj. Gen Jeffrey Pennington, Commander, Fourth Air Force, discusses USAF Strategic Guidance, Emerging Threats and Readiness and Training.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 22:01
    This work, 4th AF Podcast EP 13, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveCitizenAirmen #ReserveReady

