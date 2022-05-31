It's the end of May but we wanted to squeeze in an episode about Mental Health Awareness Month. We all deal with stress in our own ways. It's good to know that you are not alone in your struggles and members of the Guard have so many resources available to them. And we want to normalize help-seeking behavior.
Four members of the behavioral health team stopped by the studio to talk about how to reach out for assistance. We talked about the overview of their program as well as breaking the historical stigma for seeking help in the military.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 19:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69395
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109029853.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:23
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 76 Mental Health Awareness Month, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT