Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 76 Mental Health Awareness Month

    Raven Conversations: Episode 76 Mental Health Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    It's the end of May but we wanted to squeeze in an episode about Mental Health Awareness Month. We all deal with stress in our own ways. It's good to know that you are not alone in your struggles and members of the Guard have so many resources available to them. And we want to normalize help-seeking behavior.

    Four members of the behavioral health team stopped by the studio to talk about how to reach out for assistance. We talked about the overview of their program as well as breaking the historical stigma for seeking help in the military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 19:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69395
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109029853.mp3
    Length: 00:24:23
    Year 2022
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 76 Mental Health Awareness Month, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    podcast
    behavioral health
    raven conversations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT