Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives a part of his presentation in this clip from May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69380
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109029025.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|LA CROSSE, WI, US
This work, Guest speaker gives presentation during Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
