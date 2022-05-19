Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guest speaker gives presentation during Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at Fort McCoy, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives a part of his presentation in this clip from May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 14:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69379
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109028991.mp3
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: LA CROSSE, WI, US
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    AAPI Heritage Month
    Asian-Pacific American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

