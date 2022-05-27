In this episode we explore how OSI protects the innovation enterprise through partnerships, specifically via the Spartan Citadel initiative and its National Security Detachments, with David Leslie, the Special Agent In-Charge at NSD 123, Boston, Mass.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 12:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69359
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109024545.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:10
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Today 16, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT