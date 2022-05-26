The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 41 - Fire Protection Support for the 2021 Afghanistan Withdrawl - MSgt Roy Campos

In this episode, Matt speaks with MSgt Roy Campos about the Air Force Fire Protection Support given on Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul Afghanistan in August 2021. Roy led the 13 person Fire Protection Quick Strike Team (QST) for 12 days in support of the Afghanistan evacuation and the largest human airlift in history. In the episode, he recounts the experience and highlights specific events during their time on HKIA. As a result of his leadership and the teams efforts, Roy received a Bronze Star Medal on March 31, 2022.
