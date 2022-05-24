Raven Conversations: Episode 75 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we invited a few guests to come in and share their experiences growing up in the United States as an Asian American and Pacific Islander. Capt. Laudy Choum, Capt. Tiffany Cadenhead and Sgt. 1st class Lance "Shimmy" Shimamoto talk about the challenges they had to overcome and the importance of observing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
