    Raven Conversations: Episode 75 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Audio by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we invited a few guests to come in and share their experiences growing up in the United States as an Asian American and Pacific Islander. Capt. Laudy Choum, Capt. Tiffany Cadenhead and Sgt. 1st class Lance "Shimmy" Shimamoto talk about the challenges they had to overcome and the importance of observing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:57:49
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    podcast
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Raven Conversations

