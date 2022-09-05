Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happiness Challenge Week 2 Radio Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sergeant First Class Duriel Randolph, of the 549th Hospital Center, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 9th, 2022. SFC Randolph gave the second week’s directions for the Happiness Challenge during Mental Health Awareness Month. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
