Mr. Travis Maruska, an associate professor of writing and media studies at the Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA, discusses his new article "We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story," with the NCO Journal team on May. 18, 2022.
This is a story about the harrowing tales and real experiences of a Special Forces Veteran during the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 12:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69312
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109009551.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:57
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Hometown:
|PAXTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 24: We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT