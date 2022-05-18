Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 24: We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 24: We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Mr. Travis Maruska, an associate professor of writing and media studies at the Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA, discusses his new article "We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story," with the NCO Journal team on May. 18, 2022.
    This is a story about the harrowing tales and real experiences of a Special Forces Veteran during the Vietnam War.

