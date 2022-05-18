NCO Journal Podcast Episode 24: We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69312" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Travis Maruska, an associate professor of writing and media studies at the Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA, discusses his new article "We Were Ghosts: A Vietnam Story," with the NCO Journal team on May. 18, 2022.

This is a story about the harrowing tales and real experiences of a Special Forces Veteran during the Vietnam War.