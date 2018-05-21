CUBIST S1E8 Can you get a brain injury from riding a roller coaster?

Dr. Don Marion and Dr. Anne Bunner discuss a study on the effects of roller coaster rides on the brain.
Publication discussed: Kuo, C., Wu, L.C., Ye, P.P., Laksari, K., Camarillo, D.B., Kuhl E. (2017). Pilot Findings of Brain Displacements and Deformations during Roller Coaster Rides. Journal of Neurotrauma, epub ahead of print. doi: 10.1089/neu.2016.4893
PubMed link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28683585
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
Date: 05.21.2018
|05.23.2022 11:36
|Newscasts
|69307
|2205/DOD_109009382.mp3
|00:08:13
|2017
|Science
|US
|1
|0
|0
