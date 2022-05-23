United States President Joe Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, USS Tripoli docks MCAS Iwakuni, , and soldiers with Assault Helicopter Battalion in conducted a community relations event with the local leadship of Pocheon, South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 02:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69297
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109008676.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 23, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
