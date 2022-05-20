Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    23MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced today that a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 22:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69296
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109008292.mp3
    Length: 00:01:40
    Year 2022
    Genre NEWS
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDAL OF HONOR
    SECNAV
    USS SAN DIEGO
    NEW SHIP
    USS TELESFORO TRINIDAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT