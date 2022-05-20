Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced today that a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139).
This work, 23MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS
