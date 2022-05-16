Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), turned over command to Capt. Severn B. Stevens in a ceremony aboard Green Bay, May 12.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 22:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69294
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109008288.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT