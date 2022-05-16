Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    17MAY22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), turned over command to Capt. Severn B. Stevens in a ceremony aboard Green Bay, May 12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 22:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69294
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109008288.mp3
    Length: 00:01:44
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17MAY22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    LEADERSHIP
    COC
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    USS GREENBAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT