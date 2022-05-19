Military OneSource Podcast — Military In Lasting Tribute

The Defense Department created the Military In Lasting Tribute online memorial to give family members and friends a place to view, remember, honor and share their service members with their online networks, extended survivor community and military family. In this episode, Jean Gibbs speaks with Mrs. Patricia Montes Barron, deputy secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, and Deborah Skillman, director of Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors, about the memorial. They discuss the modern aspects of the new memorial and what makes it unique from others, how service members are honored, who is eligible and how listeners can submit the names of their loved ones to be included among the tributes.

Visit Military In Lasting Tribute at https://tribute.militaryonesource.mil.



Jean Gibbs is a member of the Military Community Outreach team at Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.