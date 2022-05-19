Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    United States Army Sargent Choy, 2nd Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Specialist Quinn, 2ID, share their experience in a competition on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, May 20, 2022. The competition was called the Best Squad Competition was held within the 2ID unit, and Choy and Quinn were members of the winning team. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 23:46
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    2nd Infantry Division
    Competition
    Army

