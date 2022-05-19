Best Squad Competition

United States Army Sargent Choy, 2nd Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Specialist Quinn, 2ID, share their experience in a competition on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, May 20, 2022. The competition was called the Best Squad Competition was held within the 2ID unit, and Choy and Quinn were members of the winning team. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)