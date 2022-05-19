Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Anchorage, Alaska
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69267
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109003530.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:04
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT