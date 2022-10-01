CUBIST S5E4 Gender differences in TBI treatment and outcomes

In this episode of CUBIST, our hosts discuss the article, “Differences between men and women in treatment and outcomes after traumatic brain injury” by Ana Mikolic and colleagues, and published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in October of 2020. Don and Amanda also interview Col. Jennifer Gurney, a surgeon with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and chair of the Defense Committees on Trauma.



Article Citation:

Mikolić, A., van Klaveren, D., Groeniger, J. O., Wiegers, E., Lingsma, H. F., Zeldovich, M., von Steinbüchel, N., Maas, A., Roeters van Lennep, J. E., Polinder, S., & CENTER-TBI Participants and Investigators (2021). Differences between Men and Women in Treatment and Outcome after Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of neurotrauma, 38(2), 235–251. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2020.7228.



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32838645/

Defense Committees on Trauma: https://jts.amedd.army.mil/index.cfm/committees/dcot



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.