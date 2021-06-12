Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S5E5 Persistent TBI symptoms due to blasts

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, our hosts discuss the article, “The Persistence of Blast-Versus Impact Induced Concussion Symptomatology Following Deployment,” an article written by Jennifer Belding and colleagues and published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation in December of 2021.

    Article Citation:
    Belding, J. N., Khokhar, B., Englert, R. M., Fitzmaurice, S., & Thomsen, C. J. (2021). The Persistence of Blast- Versus Impact-Induced Concussion Symptomology Following Deployment. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 36(6), E397–E405. https://doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000715

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34320556/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:51
