CUBIST S5E3 TBI characteristics in special operators and conventional service members

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Health conditions among Special Operations Forces versus conventional military service members of VA TBI model systems ”a study by Amanda Garcia and colleagues and published in the Journal of Head Trauma and Rehabilitation, October 2021.



Article Citation:

Garcia, A., Kretzmer, T. S., Dams-O'Connor, K., Miles, S. R., Bajor, L., Tang, X., Belanger, H. G., Merritt, B. P., Eapen, B., McKenzie-Hartman, T., & Silva, M. A. (2021). Health Conditions Among Special Operations Forces Versus Conventional Military Service Members: A VA TBI Model Systems Study. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 10.1097/HTR.0000000000000737. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000737



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34698680/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



