Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CUBIST S5E3 TBI characteristics in special operators and conventional service members

    CUBIST S5E3 TBI characteristics in special operators and conventional service members

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Health conditions among Special Operations Forces versus conventional military service members of VA TBI model systems ”a study by Amanda Garcia and colleagues and published in the Journal of Head Trauma and Rehabilitation, October 2021. 

    Article Citation:
    Garcia, A., Kretzmer, T. S., Dams-O'Connor, K., Miles, S. R., Bajor, L., Tang, X., Belanger, H. G., Merritt, B. P., Eapen, B., McKenzie-Hartman, T., & Silva, M. A. (2021). Health Conditions Among Special Operations Forces Versus Conventional Military Service Members: A VA TBI Model Systems Study. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 10.1097/HTR.0000000000000737. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000737

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34698680/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69260
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109000247.mp3
    Length: 00:12:13
    Year 2021
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S5E3 TBI characteristics in special operators and conventional service members, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Special Forces
    Concussion
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT